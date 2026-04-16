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Associated Press
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Magic face questions ahead of clash with Hornets
April 16, 2026 06:22 PM
NOTB dives into the Magic's "disappointing" play-in performance against the 76ers, laying out several questions Orlando must answer now and in the offseason.
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