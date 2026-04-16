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Should Raiders entertain calls for No. 1 pick?
Russell was an ‘all-time whiff’ for Raiders
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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
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Mike Florio
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How will Cowboys approach 2026 draft?
April 16, 2026 08:27 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the Cowboys’ NFL draft history and examine how Dallas will approach the 2026 NFL Draft.
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