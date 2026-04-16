 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jrussell_260416.jpg
Russell was an ‘all-time whiff’ for Raiders
nbc_pft_cowboys_stephen_jones_260416.jpg
How will Cowboys approach 2026 draft?
nbc_pft_raidersoldname_260416.jpg
Breaking down the Raiders’ potential names in 1960

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jrussell_260416.jpg
Russell was an ‘all-time whiff’ for Raiders
nbc_pft_cowboys_stephen_jones_260416.jpg
How will Cowboys approach 2026 draft?
nbc_pft_raidersoldname_260416.jpg
Breaking down the Raiders’ potential names in 1960

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Breaking down the Raiders’ potential names in 1960

April 16, 2026 08:27 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Raiders’ previous name and recognize the history of the team as they were known as the Señors for nine days.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_jrussell_260416.jpg
03:18
Russell was an ‘all-time whiff’ for Raiders
nbc_pft_cowboys_stephen_jones_260416.jpg
08:42
How will Cowboys approach 2026 draft?
nbc_pft_decostanewplayers_260416.jpg
03:11
Ravens have 11 picks in 2026 draft
nbc_pft_newsome_260416.jpg
06:13
Which NFL figures could have two HOF busts?
nbc_pft_decostaonstaff_260416.jpg
06:07
DeCosta addresses draft process being different
nbc_csu_rutledgeconvo_260415.jpg
03:30
Simms’ IOL draft rankings: No. 2 Keylan Rutledge
nbc_csu_emmanuelpregnon_260415.jpg
04:45
Simms’ IOL draft rankings: No. 1 Emmanuel Pregnon
nbc_csu_monroefreeling_260415.jpg
06:27
Simms’ OT draft rankings: No. 1 Monroe Freeling
nbc_csu_francismauigoa_260415.jpg
08:33
Simms’ OT draft rankings: No. 2 Francis Mauigoa
nbc_pft_freemanV2_260415.jpg
03:13
NFL interest will remain with Freeman
nbc_pft_hurtsconvo_260415.jpg
05:46
Hurts must prove himself amid offseason chatter
nbc_pft_rodgersconvo_260415.jpg
04:19
Rodgers’ future still unclear as draft approaches
nbc_pft_eaglesrosterconvo_260415.jpg
05:27
Eagles have ‘tough decisions’ to make with roster
nbc_pft_georgepickens_260415.jpg
10:39
Florio: Cowboys had no plan with Pickens’ contract
RosemanPFT4-15.jpg
11:37
Roseman calls articles about Hurts ‘unfair’
nbc_pft_ajbrownconvo_260415.jpg
05:59
Simms: Eagles trading Brown feels ‘inevitable’
nbc_pft_dexterlawrence_260415.jpg
12:18
Report: Lawrence and Giants at an ‘impasse’
nbc_pft_lawrenceschoen_260415.jpg
11:32
Examining trade possibilities for Lawrence and NYG
nbc_roto_qbdraft_260414.jpg
02:06
Is Simpson a ‘day one talent’ ahead of NFL draft?
nbc_csu_bainjr_260413.jpg
05:50
What does 2024 accident mean for Bain in draft?
nbc_csu_wickstrade_260413.jpg
01:55
What Eagles’ trade for Wicks means for Brown
nbc_csu_dthonorablementions_260413.jpg
08:01
Simms’ DT draft rankings: Peter Woods
nbc_pft_travishunter_260414.jpg
05:58
Hunter refutes report that he will mainly play CB
nbc_pft_davemcginnis_260414.jpg
04:03
Remembering longtime NFL coach Dave McGinnis
nbc_pft_simmsdtranks_260414.jpg
07:17
Simms’ draft DT rankings: McDonald on top
nbc_pft_lionspressconference_260414.jpg
10:18
How can Lions take the next step?
Nbc_pft_bakercontract_260414.jpg
12:27
How will Buccaneers handle Mayfield’s contract?
nbc_pft_bakerbirthday_260414.jpg
04:47
Mayfield is one of the ‘underrated’ QBs in the NFL
nbc_pft_cowboysmahomes_260414.jpg
03:20
Could Mahomes have ended up with the Cowboys?
nbc_pft_ajbrownpatriots_260414.jpg
09:40
Could Patriots acquire Brown for a second rounder?

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_currycomp_260415.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Curry powers Warriors past Clippers
nbc_enjoy_qwithp_260415.jpg
12:14
Udoka on the hot seat, Hawks get hot?
nbc_enjoy_knicksvhawks_260415.jpg
04:27
Towns may be unsolvable problem for the Hawks
nbc_enjoy_bucks_260415.jpg
06:23
What will the Bucks do in the offseason?
nbc_enjoy_dkpick6_260415_2.jpg
04:15
Will Leonard carry the Clippers with his scoring?
nbc_roto_avdijav2_260415.jpg
01:28
Avdija has ‘monster performance’ in Play-In win
nbc_roto_schultz_260415.jpg
01:57
Is the excitement for Schultz warranted?
nbc_roto_miketrout_260415.jpg
01:37
Trout heating up and producing at prime levels
nbc_roto_mclanahan_260415.jpg
01:40
McClanahan’s win at White Sox ‘a huge moment’
nbc_roto_nickpivetta_260415.jpg
01:26
No timeline for Pivetta’s return from elbow injury
NEW_mpx_wrigley.jpg
02:53
Which ballpark is the Augusta National of MLB?
JUDGE_MPX.jpg
03:15
Making sense of Yankees’ ‘streaky’ start to season
nbc_mlb_kangaroocourtv2_260415.jpg
04:13
Sabathia unpacks MLB’s kangaroo court tradition
nbc_roto_cooperjrjets_260415.jpg
01:24
Cooper Jr. has ‘sneaky value’ if drafted by NYJ
nbc_roto_lemondolphins_260415.jpg
01:30
Does drafting Lemon make sense for Dolphins?
nbc_roto_lameloball_260415.jpg
01:35
Ball delivers in Play-In win
nbc_roto_ware_260415.jpg
01:40
Is Ware a trade piece or franchise cornerstone?
nbc_bte_cavstor_260415.jpg
01:39
Confidence in Cavs against Raptors in Round 1
nbc_bte_nleast_260415.jpg
02:05
Buy low on Mets to win NL East
nbc_roto_warriorsclippers_2600415.jpg
02:03
‘Lay the spread’ with Clippers against Warriors
nbc_roto_magic76ers_260415.jpg
01:33
‘Over or pass’ for Sixers-Magic Play-In matchup
nbc_mlb_piratessurprise_260415.jpg
01:12
Pirates primed to ‘be good for a really long time’
nbc_mlb_ccsnb_260415.jpg
01:59
Sabathia reflects on Sunday Night Baseball debut
nbc_mlb_ccsale_260415.jpg
05:11
What young arms can learn from veteran ace Sale
nbc_uswnt_usavjpn_260414.jpg
08:26
Highlights: USWNT vs. Japan (En Español)
lamelo_mpx.jpg
01:57
HLs: LaMelo wills Hornets past Heat in OT thriller
nbc_wnba_audiintvv3_260414.jpg
07:33
Crooks talks transfer portal, fashion inclusivity
nbc_enjoy_wedsplayin_260414.jpg
10:30
Magic-76ers, Warriors-Clippers top storylines
nbc_enjoy_porvphx_260414.jpg
10:34
How Trail Blazers, Suns match up for play-in clash
nbc_enjoy_dkpicks_260414.jpg
04:07
Early NBA play-in tournament best bets