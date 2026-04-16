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Orioles vs. Guardians prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 16
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
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Alex Ovechkin says he’ll determine his future based on health, family and the Capitals’ outlook
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,
Associated Press
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Fantasy baseball hitter add/drops: Time to move on from Yainer Diaz, add Moises Ballesteros?
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,
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,
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Risks for Cowboys trading up to draft OSU’s Styles
Why Blazers can ‘put up a fight’ against Spurs
Can 76ers hold out for Embiid’s return vs. Boston?
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Debating who will be the second cornerback drafted
April 16, 2026 11:53 AM
With the NFL Draft around the corner, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick debate best bets for which cornerback will be second off the board next week in Pittsburgh.
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