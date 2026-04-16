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Florio would trade Jefferson for Love
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NFL ‘continuing process’ to bring in replacements

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Florio would trade Jefferson for Love

April 16, 2026 09:37 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the talent of Jeremiyah Love, with Florio saying he would take the Notre Dame running back over Justin Jefferson for the Minnesota Vikings.

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