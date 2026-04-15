 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Buffalo Sabres
Sabres ending their NHL-record playoff drought inspires joy beyond Buffalo
Kevin McGonigle
Tigers and rookie Kevin McGonigle agree to an 8-year, $150 million extension
Syndication: Phoenix
Blue Jays vs. Brewers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 14

Top Clips

nbc_roto_warriorsclippers_2600415.jpg
‘Lay the spread’ with Clippers against Warriors
nbc_roto_magic76ers_260415.jpg
‘Over or pass’ for Sixers-Magic Play-In matchup
nbc_csu_rutledgeconvo_260415.jpg
Simms’ IOL draft rankings: No. 2 Keylan Rutledge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Buffalo Sabres
Sabres ending their NHL-record playoff drought inspires joy beyond Buffalo
Kevin McGonigle
Tigers and rookie Kevin McGonigle agree to an 8-year, $150 million extension
Syndication: Phoenix
Blue Jays vs. Brewers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 14

Top Clips

nbc_roto_warriorsclippers_2600415.jpg
‘Lay the spread’ with Clippers against Warriors
nbc_roto_magic76ers_260415.jpg
‘Over or pass’ for Sixers-Magic Play-In matchup
nbc_csu_rutledgeconvo_260415.jpg
Simms’ IOL draft rankings: No. 2 Keylan Rutledge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms' OT draft rankings: No. 1 Monroe Freeling

April 15, 2026 11:02 AM
Chris Simms explains why Georgia's Monroe Freeling lands as his top-ranked tackle entering the draft,

Related Videos

nbc_csu_rutledgeconvo_260415.jpg
03:30
Simms’ IOL draft rankings: No. 2 Keylan Rutledge
nbc_csu_emmanuelpregnon_260415.jpg
04:45
Simms’ IOL draft rankings: No. 1 Emmanuel Pregnon
nbc_csu_francismauigoa_260415.jpg
08:33
Simms’ OT draft rankings: No. 2 Francis Mauigoa
nbc_pft_freemanV2_260415.jpg
03:13
NFL interest will remain with Freeman
nbc_pft_hurtsconvo_260415.jpg
05:46
Hurts must prove himself amid offseason chatter
nbc_pft_rodgersconvo_260415.jpg
04:19
Rodgers’ future still unclear as draft approaches
nbc_pft_eaglesrosterconvo_260415.jpg
05:27
Eagles have ‘tough decisions’ to make with roster
nbc_pft_georgepickens_260415.jpg
10:39
Florio: Cowboys had no plan with Pickens’ contract
RosemanPFT4-15.jpg
11:37
Roseman calls articles about Hurts ‘unfair’
nbc_pft_ajbrownconvo_260415.jpg
05:59
Simms: Eagles trading Brown feels ‘inevitable’
nbc_pft_dexterlawrence_260415.jpg
12:18
Report: Lawrence and Giants at an ‘impasse’
nbc_pft_lawrenceschoen_260415.jpg
11:32
Examining trade possibilities for Lawrence and NYG
nbc_roto_qbdraft_260414.jpg
02:06
Is Simpson a ‘day one talent’ ahead of NFL draft?
nbc_csu_wickstrade_260413.jpg
01:55
What Eagles’ trade for Wicks means for Brown
nbc_csu_dthonorablementions_260413.jpg
08:01
Simms’ DT draft rankings: Peter Woods
nbc_csu_bainjr_260413.jpg
05:50
What does 2024 accident mean for Bain in draft?
nbc_pft_travishunter_260414.jpg
05:58
Hunter refutes report that he will mainly play CB
nbc_pft_davemcginnis_260414.jpg
04:03
Remembering longtime NFL coach Dave McGinnis
nbc_pft_simmsdtranks_260414.jpg
07:17
Simms’ draft DT rankings: McDonald on top
nbc_pft_lionspressconference_260414.jpg
10:18
How can Lions take the next step?
Nbc_pft_bakercontract_260414.jpg
12:27
How will Buccaneers handle Mayfield’s contract?
nbc_pft_bakerbirthday_260414.jpg
04:47
Mayfield is one of the ‘underrated’ QBs in the NFL
nbc_pft_cowboysmahomes_260414.jpg
03:20
Could Mahomes have ended up with the Cowboys?
nbc_pft_ajbrownpatriots_260414.jpg
09:40
Could Patriots acquire Brown for a second rounder?
nbc_pft_patriotssuperbowl_260414.jpg
08:59
How will Patriots move on from Vrabel headlines?
nbc_pft_drakemayeajbrown_260414.jpg
05:46
Where would Maye-Brown duo rank among NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_patriotspressconference_260414.jpg
06:01
Wolf: ‘Business as usual’ for Vrabel
mcdonald_raw_dk_260413.jpg
01:29
Will McDonald be taken inside top 20 picks?
nbc_bte_2ndpick_260413.jpg
01:59
Evaluating odds for No. 2 pick in 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_domoniqueorange_260413.jpg
07:04
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 4 Domonique Orange

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_warriorsclippers_2600415.jpg
02:03
‘Lay the spread’ with Clippers against Warriors
nbc_roto_magic76ers_260415.jpg
01:33
‘Over or pass’ for Sixers-Magic Play-In matchup
nbc_mlb_piratessurprise_260415.jpg
01:12
Pirates primed to ‘be good for a really long time’
nbc_mlb_kangaroocourt_260415.jpg
03:49
Sabathia unpacks MLB’s kangaroo court tradition
nbc_mlb_ccsnb_260415.jpg
01:59
Sabathia reflects on Sunday Night Baseball debut
nbc_uswnt_usavjpn_260414.jpg
08:26
Highlights: USWNT vs. Japan (En Español)
lamelo_mpx.jpg
01:57
HLs: LaMelo wills Hornets past Heat in OT thriller
nbc_wnba_audiintvv3_260414.jpg
07:33
Crooks talks transfer portal, fashion inclusivity
nbc_enjoy_wedsplayin_260414.jpg
10:30
Magic-76ers, Warriors-Clippers top storylines
nbc_enjoy_porvphx_260414.jpg
10:34
How Trail Blazers, Suns match up for play-in clash
nbc_enjoy_dkpicks_260414.jpg
04:07
Early NBA play-in tournament best bets
nbc_enjoy_playinpreview_260414.jpg
10:00
Adebayo must ‘leave his mark’ for Heat
nbc_enjoy_playintalk_260414.jpg
06:24
Top benefits of the NBA play-in tournament
nbc_enjoy_playinfinalsap_260414.jpg
03:33
Will another play-in team ever reach NBA Finals?
nbc_nba_top10jokicast_260414.jpg
03:20
Jokic’s craftiest dimes of the NBA regular season
nbc_nba_top10plays_260414.jpg
04:37
Ten jaw-dropping plays from NBA regular season
nbc_wnba_audinextstops_260414.jpg
58
Crooks details what she’s looking for in portal
nbc_wnba_draftseg_260414.jpg
15:52
2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
nbc_roto_tuten_260414.jpg
01:26
Jags’ Tuten could carve out larger role in 2026
nbc_roto_tyson_260414.jpg
01:23
Where could receiver Tyson land in first round?
nbc_roto_garrettcrochet_260414.jpg
01:57
Is there larger issue with Crochet’s performance?
nbc_roto_brentrooker_260414.jpg
01:47
Athletics lose Rooker to oblique injury
nbc_roto_christianyelich_260414.jpg
01:30
MIL may lose ‘big bat’ Yelich for extended time
nbc_smx_stewmendous_260414.jpg
06:21
Stewart’s top moments from Nashville Supercross
nbc_roto_tatsuyaimai_260414.jpg
01:53
Imai’s arm fatigue adds to Astros pitching woes
nbc_roto_chavmia_260414.jpg
02:06
Expect Hornets to pull through in play-in vs. Heat
nbc_roto_porvphx_260414.jpg
02:25
Can Avdija carry Portland vs. Suns in the play-in?
nbc_pl_mancity_260414.jpg
13:12
How Man City overcame slow start to down Chelsea
nbc_pl_arsenaltrailties_260414.jpg
07:52
How Arsenal’s frailties cost them v. Bournemouth
PL_Raw_title_race_is_on.jpg
06:20
PL RAW: Man City close on Arsenal in title race