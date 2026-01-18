 Skip navigation
Haiden Deegan wins 2026 SuperMotocross Round 2 in San Diego after contact with his teammate.

  Dan Beaver,
  Dan Beaver
  
Published January 17, 2026 09:14 PM

SAN DIEGO, California: Haiden Deegan won a packed second heat at Snapdragon Stadium last after finishing off the podium in the opening round in Anaheim last week.

Deegan took the lead after contact with his teammate Max Anstie and held his advantage until the checkers.

He scored a more-than 10 second win over Cameron McAdoo, who returned from injury this season.

Michael Mosiman took the final podium position.

In-Race Notes

Trouble continued for Levi Kitchen as he put his bike on the ground in the first turn. He regained his mount and finished Lap 1 in 12th.

Max Anstie took the early lead ahead of Haiden Deegan in a reprise of what they did in their heat.

Cameron McAdoo rode in third in the opening laps with Chance Hymas (fourth) and Michael Mosiman (fifth) also up front.

Kitchen climbed to 10th halfway through the Main.

Deegan and Anstie make contact while racing for the lead on Lap 7 and Anstie hits the ground. That will cost him the red plate. Anstie fell to fifth.

McAdoo moved into second with Hymas third.

After the contact among the leaders, Deegan held a five second advantage over McAdoo.

With six minutes on the clock, Kitchen was up to sixth after overcoming his Lap 1 crash.

In 2025, Deegan waited until Round 3 for his first win.

McAdoo slowed with three and half minutes remaining and allowed Hymas to momentarily pass. McAdoo battled back.

Kitchen fought his way to fourth with a minute on the clock, making a pass on Anstie.

Deegan extended his lead to more than 10 seconds with time running off the clock.