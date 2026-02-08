Ken Roczen becomes fourth winner in Glendale, Eli Tomac crashes in Turn 1

Three riders have victories in the first four rounds, but Eli Tomac’s pair of wins gave him the red plate entering State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Ken Roczen beat Hunter Lawrence to the line by 3.324 seconds to become the fourth winner of 2026.

"[It’s] unreal,” Roczen told Peacock’s Will Christien. “I got a good start. [Vince] Friese cut me off in the first turn. I knew he was going to do that but it set me back. Otherwise I would have got the holeshot. I was able to pass Hunter, and I knew it was going to be a long main because trying to put a gap in between us was really hard. This track was tricky. It was so fast and everything was built super-tall.”

This was Roczen’s seventh consecutive season with a victory.

Lawrence’s second-place was enough to give him the red plate entering Seattle after early problems for Tomac. He has a five-point lead over Roczen. Tomac fell to third with an eight-point deficit.

“Bittersweet; great start—great position,” Lawrence told Jason Thomas. “Kenny was riding unreal tonight. He was a lot better than me in the first 10 minutes. He got that little gap and I just didn’t quite have it.”

Lawrence now has five second-place finishes without a Supercross win. That ties him for second all-time. He does not want to catch the leader in this start, but for the record, that is Guy Cooper with six.

Cooper Webb scored his second consecutive podium after winning last week in Houston. Webb is fourth in the championship standings.

“It was a good night overall,” Webb said. “I think we know this is a place that sometimes can’t be my best place. I was really happy with that position.”

Fourth-place Justin Cooper and Jorge Prado rounded out the top five.

The most dramatic ride of the night was put in by Tomac, however. He was slow out of the gate and crashed with Christian Craig and Colt Nichols in the first turn. Tomac was slow to rise and appeared to favor his hand, but toward the end of the session, he was the fastest rider on track. He moved through the field, but could only manage 12th at the checkers.

Will Christien caught up with Tomac in the post-race show.

“I put myself in a position where bad things could happen. On the start, I got a little pinched and then I got taken out by Craig. I don’t know what happened before that or why he crashed. All I know is that Craig hit me, and I was done.”

Craig finished 14th.

Tomac did not report an injury and said it just took a while for his body to loosen up so he could get going.

450 Results

In-Race Notes

Eli Tomac got a terrible start and was involved in a first-turn crash. Tomac had to climb from 22nd. This hurt him in the points.

Tomac remounted, but he was favoring his hand.

Hunter Lawrence grabbed the holeshot.

Ken Roczen in second, and Cooper Webb started in podium contention.

Roczen took the lead from Lawrence on Lap 4.

Tomac was unable to move up in the early laps.

Tomac finally started to catch the field on Lap 7. He was up to 20th.

Meanwhile, Justin Cooper was in fourth, and Jorge Prado rounded out the top five.

The top five were each separated by comfortable margins.

Malcolm Stewart retired on Lap 12; he’s battled a shoulder injury since his crash in Anaheim 1. Tomac was up to 17th.

Roczen extended his advantage to more than five seconds with five minutes remaining on the clock.

Webb was another 4.5 seconds behind in third.

Tomac moved into the top 15 on Lap 16.

The best battle on the track with three minutes remaining was between Aaron Plessinger and Dylan Ferrandis for eighth.

Tomac was the fastest rider on the track on Lap 19.

