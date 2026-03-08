 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Third Round
Daniel Berger’s lead cut to one shot over Akshay Bhatia at Bay Hill
Alysa Liu
Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships: ‘See yall next season!!’
Sander Eitrem
Sander Eitrem overtakes Jordan Stolz to win World Allround Speed Skating Championships

Top Clips

oly_ga_americancup_china_260307.jpg
China soars to American Cup mixed team event win
USA_gymnastics_comp_raw_260308.jpg
USA holds on for second in American Cup mixed team
nbc_wcbb_sjuvhall_postgameintvs_260307.jpg
Codio ‘knew it was win or go home’ for Seton Hall

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Daniel Berger's lead cut to one shot over Akshay Bhatia at Bay Hill
Daniel Berger’s lead cut to one shot over Akshay Bhatia at Bay Hill
Alysa Liu
Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships: 'See yall next season!!'
Sander Eitrem
Sander Eitrem overtakes Jordan Stolz to win World Allround Speed Skating Championships

Top Clips

oly_ga_americancup_china_260307.jpg
China soars to American Cup mixed team event win
USA_gymnastics_comp_raw_260308.jpg
USA holds on for second in American Cup mixed team
nbc_wcbb_sjuvhall_postgameintvs_260307.jpg
Codio 'knew it was win or go home' for Seton Hall

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch Now

What riders said after SX Round 9 in Indianapolis

March 8, 2026 10:07 AM
Go around the podium and hear what riders had to say following the 2026 Supercross Round 9 event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Latest Clips

oly_ga_americancup_china_260307.jpg
05:58
China soars to American Cup mixed team event win
USA_gymnastics_comp_raw_260308.jpg
05:40
USA holds on for second in American Cup mixed team
nbc_wcbb_sjuvhall_postgameintvs_260307.jpg
01:19
Codio ‘knew it was win or go home’ for Seton Hall
Seton_Hall_SJ_raw_260308.jpg
04:54
HLs: Seton Hall escapes St. John’s
nbc_sx_webb_260307.jpg
01:05
Webb ‘a bit bummed’ with Indy performance
nbc_sx_tomac_260307.jpg
44
Tomac: ‘Lost the race in the whoops’ at Indy
nbc_sx_lawrence_260307.jpg
51
Lawrence: Indy triple crown win ‘means a lot’
indy_hl_raw_070326.jpg
23:53
Highlights: Supercross Round 9, Indianapolis
450_recap_raw_080326.jpg
09:33
Lawrence wins first triple crown at Indianapolis
250_recap_raw_080326.jpg
07:41
Davies sweeps up 250 class at Indy triple crown
nbc_sx_davies_260307.jpg
01:18
Davies ‘let the race come’ in Indianapolis sweep
nbc_sx_shimoda_260307.jpg
01:11
Shimoda on last lap miscues: ‘I’m terrible!’
nbc_sx_hammaker_260307.jpg
44
Hammaker ‘glad to salvage a podium’ at Indy
nbc_wbb_denisedillionintv_260307.jpg
51
Dillon: Bascoe is ‘just scratching the surface’
villvprov_030726.jpg
04:52
Highlights: Villanova trounces Providence
nbc_wbb_jasminebascoeintv_260307.jpg
52
Bascoe emphasizes Villanova’s ‘belief’ after win
nbc_nba_phivatl_260307.jpg
01:51
HLs: Johnson’s double-double leads Hawks to win
yessoufou_comp_070326.jpg
02:19
HLs: Yessoufou drops 26 in Baylor win over Utah
nbc_cbb_cameroncarrintv_260307.jpg
02:09
Carr: We have a chip for Big 12 tournament
Baylor_Utah_raw_260308.jpg
04:18
HLs: Baylor dominates Utah in wire-to-wire fashion
nbc_nba_bancherohlv2_260307.jpg
01:56
HLs: Banchero’s double-double helps ORL roll MIN
nbc_soccer_usavcol_260307.jpg
08:33
Highlights: USWNT v. Colombia (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usawgoal1_260307.jpg
01:50
Thompson strikes USWNT ahead of Colombia
ZEDIKER.jpg
01:07
Zediker loves playing with Blue Jay teammates
nbc_wbb_creightonmarquette_260307.jpg
05:24
HLs: Creighton shuts down Marquette
nbc_wbb_creightoncoach_260307.jpg
01:19
Flanery credits composure of young team in win
nbc_soccer_argvcanv2_260307.jpg
10:55
Highlights: Canada v. Argentina (En Español)
uconn_gtown_thumb.jpg
04:39
Highlights: UConn blasts Georgetown
nbc_wbb_genointv_260307.jpg
01:48
Geno shouts out UConn’s depth vs. Georgetown
crosby_new.jpg
07:57
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off