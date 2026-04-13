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Hammaker, Ferrandis earn penalties in Nashville
April 13, 2026 06:47 PM
Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto discuss the position penalties given to Seth Hammaker and Dylan Ferrandis in Nashville.
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