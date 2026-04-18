Eli Tomac out of Cleveland Supercross

CLEVELAND, Ohio: Eli Tomac is out of Round 14 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, after crashing hard in the first qualification session.

Tomac’s crash came late in Qualification 1 when he lost control of his bike in the whoops section. He was pitched from his bike and landed hard on his right shoulder, bringing out a red flag as he required assistance from the Alpinestars Medical team.

Tomac did not suffer any broken bones in the crash, but was in obvious pain.

He attempted to ride during the second qualification session, but Tomac was unable to complete more than a couple of slow laps. After the attempt, he pulled into the mechanic’s area, shook his head, and left the track.

Tomac entered Round 14 with a 15-point deficit to championship leader, Hunter Lawrence, and will not earn any points in Cleveland. Lawrence posted the fastest time in. With three rounds remaining, Tomac could find himself as much as 40 points behind.