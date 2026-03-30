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Delaney Schnell, Jessica Parratto
Olympic medalist Jess Parratto retires from diving
SX 2026 Rd 11 Detroit 450 Vince Friese.jpg
Vince Friese penalized for aggressive riding in Detroit Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
150th Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby contenders emerge in prep races, but long road remains to first Saturday in May

Top Clips

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Should Webb have been penalized for move on Prado?
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Were the whoops too tough for riders in Detroit?
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Sullivan explains why Dolphins traded Waddle

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Simonson earns best save of the weekend in Detroit

March 30, 2026 04:38 PM
Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto break down Devin Simonson's gnarly save at Detroit Supercross, earning him the save of the weekend.

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