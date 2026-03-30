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Watch Now

Davies' 'discipline' fuels success with the whoops

March 30, 2026 05:43 PM
Ryan Villopoto and Ricky Carmichael highlight what makes Cole Davies so "amazing" at handling the whoops, evidenced by his precision and "discipline" with them from Round 11 in Detroit.

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