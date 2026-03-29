 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chase DeLauter is on fire, Carlos Estevez’s clock is ticking
160805-Horses
Commandment wins the Florida Derby, now eyes Kentucky Derby
Milano - Sanremo 2026
Bloodied and battered Pogacar fights back from a crash to finally conquer Milan-San Remo

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_voltastage7hl_260329.jpg
Highlights: 2026 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7
nbc_smx_450recap_260328.jpg
Roczen’s win in Detroit ‘meant the world’
nbc_smx_250recap_260328.jpg
Davies in total control in Detroit victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chase DeLauter is on fire, Carlos Estevez’s clock is ticking
160805-Horses
Commandment wins the Florida Derby, now eyes Kentucky Derby
Milano - Sanremo 2026
Bloodied and battered Pogacar fights back from a crash to finally conquer Milan-San Remo

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_voltastage7hl_260329.jpg
Highlights: 2026 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7
nbc_smx_450recap_260328.jpg
Roczen’s win in Detroit ‘meant the world’
nbc_smx_250recap_260328.jpg
Davies in total control in Detroit victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What riders said after SX Round 11 in Detroit

March 29, 2026 12:03 PM
Go around the paddock and hear what riders had to say following the 2026 Supercross Round 11 event at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Related Videos

nbc_sx_t24_amabook_260323.jpg
12:03
AMA needs to ‘lay down the law’ more consistently
O_c7NIOg_copy.jpg
06:13
Lawrence has every facet of Supercross dialed
nbc_sx_t24_deegan_260323.jpg
03:57
Deegan’s Round 10 penalty is another inconsistency
nbc_sx_t24_huntereli_260323.jpg
04:19
How Lawrence, Tomac should approach rest of season
nbc_smx_t24_whatriderssaid_260322.jpg
26:53
What riders said after SX Round 10 in Birmingham
nbc_smx_prado_260309.jpg
03:23
Reacting to Prado’s racing against Lawrence
nbc_smx_lappers_260309.jpg
08:22
Solutions to lappers problem in Supercross
nbc_smx_davies_260309.jpg
03:00
Davies did what was expected of him in Indy
nbc_moto_whatriderssaid_260308.jpg
18:32
What riders said after SX Round 9 in Indianapolis
nbc_moto_t24_quadlockquestion_260302.jpg
04:28
Should SMX Next use 125 two-stroke engines?
nbc_moto_t24_hotseatdisc_260302.jpg
03:30
Who is on the hotter seat: Hammaker or Davies?
nbc_moto_t24_rcnewmindset_260302.jpg
03:38
Carmichael talks Jeremy McGrath Holeshot Challenge
nbc_moto_t24_tomacdaytona_260302.jpg
06:57
Why is Tomac so good at Daytona?
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_260301.jpg
20:47
What riders said after SX Round 8 in Daytona

Latest Clips

nbc_cyc_voltastage7hl_260329.jpg
25:37
Highlights: 2026 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7
nbc_smx_450recap_260328.jpg
07:38
Roczen’s win in Detroit ‘meant the world’
nbc_smx_250recap_260328.jpg
09:19
Davies in total control in Detroit victory
nbc_smx_malcomstewartintr_260328.jpg
01:14
How Stewart shook off doubt in Detroit
nbc_smx_chasesextonintr_260328.jpg
57
What Sexton learned from ‘dark times’ away
nbc_smx_kenroczenintr_260328.jpg
01:36
Roczen can’t contain excitement after Detroit win
nbc_smx_250interviews_260328.jpg
03:18
Davies proves himself the top dog in Detroit
nbc_horse_floridaderbyv3_260328.jpg
03:48
Florida Derby ends with a thrilling photo finish
nbc_horse_fldrbystudiov3_260328.jpg
02:54
How did the Florida Derby unfold?
min_woo_lee.jpg
01:21
Lee gets up and down from one knee bunker shot
oly_fsdnc_fbeaudrycizeron_260328.jpg
01:30
Cizeron, Fournier Beaudry cruise to ice dance gold
nbc_nba_sasvmil_260328.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Castle earns triple-double vs. Bucks
nbc_soc_usmntgoal_260328.jpg
01:13
McKennie puts the USMNT up early against Belgium
nbc_soc_usmntsecondgoal_260308__445231.jpg
33
Pepi’s pressure pays off in Agyemang goal
nbc_soc_usmntvbel_260328.jpg
13:00
Highlights: USMNT v. Belgium (En Español)
oly_fsdnc_zingaskolesnik_260328.jpg
08:03
Zingas and Kolesnik spin to ice dance podium spot
oly_fsdnc_gillespoirier_260328.jpg
07:54
Gilles and Poirier storm to ice dance silver
nbc_nas_reddickintrv_260328.jpg
03:24
Reddick sees spots to improve despite fast start
nbc_nas_elliotintrv_260328.jpg
02:48
Elliott ‘working through it’ ahead of Cook Out 400
nbc_cyc_voltastg6_260328.jpg
21:56
Highlights: 2026 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 6
oly_fsm_kagiyamafree_260328.jpg
08:31
Kagiyama scores silver with personal best free
oly_fsm_malininfree_260328.jpg
10:53
Malinin follows Olympic disappointment with gold
oly_fsm_satofree_260328.jpg
07:29
Sato swipes bronze at figure skating worlds
oly_fsm_torgashevfree_260328.jpg
07:14
Torgashev completes top-10 finish at worlds
nbc_cbb_alexkarabanintv_260328.jpg
02:45
Karaban ‘leaving no regrets’ in last March Madness
nbc_cbb_danhurleyintv_260328.jpg
04:02
Hurley discusses UConn’s ‘fortitude’ after MSU win
nbc_mcbb_fantascheyerintv_260327.jpg
03:30
Scheyer: Duke has built the toughness for March
nbc_mcbb_fantazubyintv_260327.jpg
03:46
Ejiofor after final SJU game: ‘What a ride’
nbc_nba_paytonp_260327.jpg
01:59
HLs: Pritchard TAKES OVER against Hawks
nbc_nba_miavcle_260327.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Strus nails EIGHT 3-pointers for Cavs