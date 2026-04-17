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MLB: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
How to watch Braves vs. Phillies on NBC and Peacock: TV/streaming info, schedule, preview, starting pitchers
MLB: Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres
Report: San Diego Padres are nearing a whopping sale
MLB: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
Two-start pitchers: Nolan McLean fronts a list of viable options for the fourth week of the 2026 season

Top Clips

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Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 2
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Commanders will have ‘fun options’ at No. 7
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Kentucky Derby qualification details with Kornacki

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Oscar Schmidt: The best you've never seen

April 17, 2026 05:28 PM
Dive into the legacy and impact of Oscar Schmidt, one of the most feared scorers in the world that put Brazil on the international basketball map.

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