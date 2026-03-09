 Skip navigation
Clemson hires former Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia
Aaron Plessinger bruised after Indianapolis Supercross crash, but reports no broken bones
Cale Jacobsen scores 15 and No. 9 Nebraska beats Iowa 84-75 in overtime after blowing late lead

Booker: Suns finding ways through injuries
Crawford lists his best crossovers in NBA history
Highlights: Spurs show their might against Rockets

NCAA appeals to Mississippi Supreme Court, seeking to bar Trinidad Chambliss from playing in 2026

  
Published March 9, 2026 12:32 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The NCAA has filed an appeal in the eligibility case of Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

In the appeal, filed Thursday with the Mississippi Supreme Court, the NCAA argues that Chambliss has “exhausted his eligibility” to play Division I football because he has already played four seasons in a five-year period, the maximum allowed under NCAA rules.

A Mississippi judge last month granted Chambliss a preliminary injunction against college athletics’ governing body, giving him an extra year of eligibility that would allow him to play in 2026. The NCAA had previously denied Chambliss’ request for a waiver.

Chambliss began his college career at Ferris State in 2021, redshirted his first season and did not play in 2022 because of medical issues. He played two more seasons at the Division II school in Michigan, leading the Bulldogs to a national championship before transferring to Ole Miss before the start of last season.

The 23-year-old Chambliss led the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals.