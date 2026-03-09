 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
NCAA appeals to Mississippi Supreme Court, seeking to bar Trinidad Chambliss from playing in 2026
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Aaron Plessinger.jpg
Aaron Plessinger bruised after Indianapolis Supercross crash, but reports no broken bones
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Nebraska
Cale Jacobsen scores 15 and No. 9 Nebraska beats Iowa 84-75 in overtime after blowing late lead

nbc_nba_bookerint_260309_copy.jpg
Booker: Suns finding ways through injuries
nbc_nba_topcrossovers_260308.jpg
Crawford lists his best crossovers in NBA history
nbc_nba_houvsas_260308.jpg
Highlights: Spurs show their might against Rockets

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top Clips

Trending Teams

Clemson hires former Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia

Published March 9, 2026 12:27 AM

  
Published March 9, 2026 12:27 AM
Syndication: Journal Sentinel

Green Bay Packers assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is shown during a joint practice with the Seattle Seahawks Thursday, August 21, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is moving into the same role at the college ranks with Clemson.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced Bisaccia as his new special teams coordinator Wednesday after the hire was finalized by the Board of Trustees’ compensation committee.

This isn’t Bisaccia’s first stint at Clemson. He previously worked there from 1994-98 coaching the Tigers’ running backs and special teams.

“I am really excited to have the opportunity to work with the young men in the Clemson Football program and be part of a tremendous staff,” Bisaccia said in a statement released by the university. “After I made the decision to move in a new direction, Coach Swinney approached me with the opportunity to come back to a place that holds special meaning for me and my family. I’m thrilled to be able to return to the Clemson community and serve this program in any way I can.”

The Packers had announced Feb. 17 that Bisaccia was stepping down after serving as their special teams coordinator for the last four seasons. Bisaccia, 65, said at the time that he had made the decision “after taking some time to reflect over the last few weeks.”

Green Bay has since replaced Bisaccia by hiring new special teams coordinator Cam Achord, who spent the last two seasons as the New York Giants’ assistant special teams coach after working as New England’s special teams coordinator from 2020-23.

Bisaccia joined Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s staff after going 7-6 as Las Vegas’ interim head coach in 2021 and helping the Raiders reach the playoffs that season. Bisaccia added the title of assistant head coach in March 2023.

He also worked as a special teams coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002-10), San Diego Chargers (2011-12), Dallas Cowboys (2013-17) and Raiders (2018-21).

Bisaccia’s college experience includes assistant coaching stints with Wayne State (1983-87), South Carolina (1985-93) and Mississippi (1999-2001) as well as Clemson.

“I’ve gotten to know him over the years, and we’ve actually talked a couple of different times about the possibility of him joining our staff,” Swinney said in a statement. “It just never really could work out from a timing standpoint or because the way the rules were set up in college. But with the changing of the rules to allow everybody to coach on the field and where he was in his career, he really wanted to finish here at Clemson. I’m super excited it worked out for us too, because this is as good a special teams coach as there has been in the NFL for a long, long time.”

Bisaccia takes over for Will Gilchrist, who is now an assistant coach at Samford.