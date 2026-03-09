Clemson hires former Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is moving into the same role at the college ranks with Clemson.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced Bisaccia as his new special teams coordinator Wednesday after the hire was finalized by the Board of Trustees’ compensation committee.

This isn’t Bisaccia’s first stint at Clemson. He previously worked there from 1994-98 coaching the Tigers’ running backs and special teams.

“I am really excited to have the opportunity to work with the young men in the Clemson Football program and be part of a tremendous staff,” Bisaccia said in a statement released by the university. “After I made the decision to move in a new direction, Coach Swinney approached me with the opportunity to come back to a place that holds special meaning for me and my family. I’m thrilled to be able to return to the Clemson community and serve this program in any way I can.”

The Packers had announced Feb. 17 that Bisaccia was stepping down after serving as their special teams coordinator for the last four seasons. Bisaccia, 65, said at the time that he had made the decision “after taking some time to reflect over the last few weeks.”

Green Bay has since replaced Bisaccia by hiring new special teams coordinator Cam Achord, who spent the last two seasons as the New York Giants’ assistant special teams coach after working as New England’s special teams coordinator from 2020-23.

Bisaccia joined Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s staff after going 7-6 as Las Vegas’ interim head coach in 2021 and helping the Raiders reach the playoffs that season. Bisaccia added the title of assistant head coach in March 2023.

He also worked as a special teams coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002-10), San Diego Chargers (2011-12), Dallas Cowboys (2013-17) and Raiders (2018-21).

Bisaccia’s college experience includes assistant coaching stints with Wayne State (1983-87), South Carolina (1985-93) and Mississippi (1999-2001) as well as Clemson.

“I’ve gotten to know him over the years, and we’ve actually talked a couple of different times about the possibility of him joining our staff,” Swinney said in a statement. “It just never really could work out from a timing standpoint or because the way the rules were set up in college. But with the changing of the rules to allow everybody to coach on the field and where he was in his career, he really wanted to finish here at Clemson. I’m super excited it worked out for us too, because this is as good a special teams coach as there has been in the NFL for a long, long time.”

Bisaccia takes over for Will Gilchrist, who is now an assistant coach at Samford.