SuperMotocross 2026 Round 9, Indianapolis, 450 Qualification: Eli Tomac sets early pace

Hunter Lawrence was fastest in qualification last week in Daytona, but Eli Tomac picked up his pace in race trim to win his eighth race at that venue.

Eli Tomac (45.434) wants to take the red plate back this week. He entered the round one point behind Hunter Lawrence before setting the early pace.

The key to Tomac’s fast qualification effort was “being fast in these rutty conditions. It’s good old Indianapolis for us. The ruts are already here, and I sure there will be more and more as the day goes on. So, staying clean in those ruts, trying to keep your feet on the pegs when you can, and having good balance.”

Tomac was a slim 0.072 seconds faster than Justin Cooper (45.506).

Jorge Prado is back in action this week, and he picked up where he left off. Prado has been at his best in qualification on an unfamiliar type of track. He landed third on the chart.

Fourth-place Ken Roczen (45.874) and Cooper Webb (46.135) rounded out the top five.

Hunter Lawrence (46.138) needs to find a little more speed in the second qualification session. He was seven-tenths of a second off Tomac’s pace.

Last week in Daytona, Lawrence swept both qualification sessions. He challenged Eli Tomac every step of the way.