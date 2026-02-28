SMX 2026 Round 8, Daytona 450 Qualification Updates: Hunter Lawrence leads Q1

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida: Eli Tomac struggled in the first qualification session in Arlington, Texas, but he found the groove in Q2 and topped that chart.

Qualification 1

Hunter Lawrence (1:17.171) wants to hang onto the red plate for another week, and he got his quest underway with the fastest lap in the first qualification session.

“It’s a home race. I didn’t feel that great, honestly,” Lawrence told Peacock’s Haley Shanley on Race Day Live. “There were a lot of areas where I’m kind of being held back. We’ll go back, debrief, as a lot of guys will, and I look forward to the next [session].”

Dylan Ferrandis (1:17.290) was surprisingly fast in Ducati’s first season with the second-best time.

Justin Cooper (1:17.568) has been improving all season and he was third in Q1.

Fourth-place Cooper Webb (1:17.678) and Tomac (1:17.843) rounded out the top five.

Group A Qualification 1 Results

Combined Qualification 1 Results Coming Soon

