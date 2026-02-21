SuperMotocross 2026 Round 7, Arlington, 450 Qualification Live Updates: Title contenders struggle in Q1

ARLINGTON, Texas: Last week’s qualification session in Seattle was a little more dramatic than intended with Jorge Prado posting the fastest lap in the first qualification session before crashing in Q2. This week, Malcolm Stewart hopes the past doesn’t repeat itself at AT&T Stadium.

Qualification 1

There were plenty of fresh faces at the top of the orders as the title contenders struggled during the first session.

Stewart told NBC Sports that he is at only 90 percent following his Anaheim 1 crash. He may have understated his health as he posted the fastest lap in the first qualifications session with a lap of 48.632.

Chase Sexton (48.943) needs to turn his season around and there is no time like the present.

Joey Savatgy (48.966) has had some strong runs already in 2026. He was third on the chart.

Fourth-place Jason Anderson ((49.003) and Garrett Marchbanks (49.052)

Title contenders Ken Roczen (49.076) was sixth, Hunter Lawrence (49.238) was eighth, Cooper Webb (49.447) was 11th, and Eli Tomac (49.456) was 12th.

Jordon Smith (49.387) landed 10th in his debut on the Triumph 450.

Qualification 1 Results

