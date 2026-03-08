 Skip navigation
Cole Davies wins Feature 1 of Indianapolis Supercross Triple Crown

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 7, 2026 07:07 PM

Cole Davies won the first feature of the Indianapolis Supercross Triple Crown at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Overall Results coming soon

Feature 2

Jalek Swoll earned the holeshot. He was ninth in the first feature.

Jo Shimoda fell into second with Cole Davies third.

Pierce Brown had a much better start this time.

Seth Hammaker went down on Lap 2. He dropped all the way to 21st.

Davies and Shimoda battled on Lap 4. The made contact and Shimoda remained seconds.

Feature 1

Daxton Bennick earned the holeshot with Jo Shimoda giving chase.

The top two in points, Pierce Brown, fell back to 20th on Lap 2. Seth Hammaker was barely inside the top five.

Cole Davies passed Shimoda on Lap 2 for second.

Nate Thrasher landed fourth in the early going.

Hammaker moved around Thrasher for fourth on Lap 4.

On the next lap around the track, Davies took the lead from Bennick.

Shimoda fell to 3.3 seconds behind, but he remains in third.

Hammaker began to pressure Shimoda on Lap 7.

Bennick fell two positions on Lap 9, moving Shimoda to second and Hammaker to third.

Shimoda stretched his advantage over Hammaker when they worked through traffic.

Fourth-place Bennick and Thrasher rounded out the top five.

Davies beat Shimoda to the finish line by two seconds. Hammaker was four seconds further back in third.

Brown worked his way to 10th at the finish line, which put him behind in points entering the final two races.

“I came out third, made a couple of passes, got to the lead, and just rode my race from there,” Davies told Peacock’s Jason Thomas.

Feature 1 Results

SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 250 Seth Hammaker tunnel jump.jpg
Seth Hammaker sweeps Indianapolis qualification
Seth Hammaker won his first race of 2026 last week in Daytona. This week, he hoped to secure the red plate.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,