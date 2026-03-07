 Skip navigation
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 9, Indianapolis, 250 Qualification: Seth Hammaker leads Q1

  Dan Beaver,
  Dan Beaver
  
Published March 7, 2026 01:29 PM

Seth Hammaker began the Round 8 quickly with last week in Daytona, and after an up-and-down day, he ended up at the top of the podium.

Combined 250 Qualification Results after Q2 coming soon

Qualification 1

Seth Hammaker began the day quickly with the fastest lap in the first qualification session. His time of 45.148 was more than six-tenths of a second faster than Cole Davies (45.780).

“The track kind of surprised me,” Hammaker told Peacock’s Haley Shanley. “It’s not as soft as I expected it, especially after yesterday in Press Day. ... The track crew did a great job. I’m not sure what they did, but it’s holding up better than I expected.”

Rookie Caden Dudney (46.355) landed third on the chart. He has shown substantial speed in preliminary sessions and is on the cusp of scoring a solid race finish.

Group B contributed the fourth fastest rider. Luke Clout (46.615) is making a claim to moving up.

Coty Schock (46.642) rounded out the top five.

Qualification 1 Combined Results

Drew Adams was the fastest qualifier last week in Daytona, but a crash in the feature sidelined him for Indy.