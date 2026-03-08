2026 SMX Round 9, Indianapolis 450 Triple Crown Updates: Ken Roczen wins Feature 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Florida at Kentucky
No. 5 Florida beats Kentucky 84-77 to finish regular season with 11-game win streak
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal
No. 9 Iowa beats No. 8 Michigan 59-42, advances to Big Ten title game vs UCLA
Syndication: The Greenville News
Raven Johnson’s 22 points lift No. 3 South Carolina past No. 6 LSU 83-77 in SEC Tournament semis

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_cameroncarrintv_260307.jpg
Carr: We have a chip for Big 12 tournament
nbc_cbb_utahbaylor_260307.jpg
HLs: Baylor dominates Utah in wire-to-wire fashion
nbc_nba_bancherohlv2_260307.jpg
HLs: Banchero’s double-double helps ORL roll MIN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Florida at Kentucky
No. 5 Florida beats Kentucky 84-77 to finish regular season with 11-game win streak
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Semifinal
No. 9 Iowa beats No. 8 Michigan 59-42, advances to Big Ten title game vs UCLA
Syndication: The Greenville News
Raven Johnson’s 22 points lift No. 3 South Carolina past No. 6 LSU 83-77 in SEC Tournament semis

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_cameroncarrintv_260307.jpg
Carr: We have a chip for Big 12 tournament
nbc_cbb_utahbaylor_260307.jpg
HLs: Baylor dominates Utah in wire-to-wire fashion
nbc_nba_bancherohlv2_260307.jpg
HLs: Banchero’s double-double helps ORL roll MIN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2026 SMX Round 9, Indianapolis 450 Triple Crown Updates: Ken Roczen wins Feature 1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 7, 2026 07:32 PM

Ken Roczen won the first feature of the Indianapolis Triple Crown at Lucas Oil Stadium. He also won the first feature in the previous Triple Crown-format race in Houston before struggling in the next two races.

Overall Results coming soon

Feature 1

Jorge Prado earned the holeshot, while Eli Tomac was slow out of the gate.

Cooper Webb followed Prado closely and took the lead on Lap 2. Ken Roczen followed him through to second.

Tomac settled into eighth.

Roczen grabbed the lead with nine minutes on the clock. That moved Webb back to second.

Tomac cracked the top five on Lap 5. That gave him a fighting chance for the overall.

Tomac was up to fourth one lap later after moving around Hunter Lawrence.

Tomac passed Prado for third on Lap 8, and he brought Lawrence with him up one position.

On Lap 11, Roczen held a four-second lead over Webb. Tomac was 1.8 seconds further back with Lawrence on his back tire.

Webb bobbles, which allows Tomac and Lawrence to get around on Lap 13.

Justin Cooper moved up to fifth.

Lawrence made the move around Tomac on Lap 14.

It was Tomac’s turn to bobble on Lap 15. He lost a second to Lawrence.

Ken Roczen scored a 5.4-second victory over Lawrence with Tomac 3.4 seconds further back in third.

Fourth-place Webb and his teammate Cooper rounded out the top five.

In his first race back, Prado finished sixth.

“Every weekend you show up; it’s a new day,” Roczen said. “You can be really good on a track where you’ve sucked before.”

Feature 1 Results

SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Eli Tomac crests jump.jpg
Eli Tomac sets early pace in Indy Supercross, Justin Cooper fastest in Q2
Hunter Lawrence had speed throughout the Daytona Supercross, posting the fastest qualification lap and challenging Eli Tomac.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,