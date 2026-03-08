2026 SMX Round 9, Indianapolis 450 Triple Crown Updates: Ken Roczen wins Feature 1

Ken Roczen won the first feature of the Indianapolis Triple Crown at Lucas Oil Stadium. He also won the first feature in the previous Triple Crown-format race in Houston before struggling in the next two races.

Feature 1

Jorge Prado earned the holeshot, while Eli Tomac was slow out of the gate.

Cooper Webb followed Prado closely and took the lead on Lap 2. Ken Roczen followed him through to second.

Tomac settled into eighth.

Roczen grabbed the lead with nine minutes on the clock. That moved Webb back to second.

Tomac cracked the top five on Lap 5. That gave him a fighting chance for the overall.

Tomac was up to fourth one lap later after moving around Hunter Lawrence.

Tomac passed Prado for third on Lap 8, and he brought Lawrence with him up one position.

On Lap 11, Roczen held a four-second lead over Webb. Tomac was 1.8 seconds further back with Lawrence on his back tire.

Webb bobbles, which allows Tomac and Lawrence to get around on Lap 13.

Justin Cooper moved up to fifth.

Lawrence made the move around Tomac on Lap 14.

It was Tomac’s turn to bobble on Lap 15. He lost a second to Lawrence.

Ken Roczen scored a 5.4-second victory over Lawrence with Tomac 3.4 seconds further back in third.

Fourth-place Webb and his teammate Cooper rounded out the top five.

In his first race back, Prado finished sixth.

“Every weekend you show up; it’s a new day,” Roczen said. “You can be really good on a track where you’ve sucked before.”

Feature 1 Results