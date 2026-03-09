2026 NFL offseason moves tracker: Instant fantasy reaction to latest free agent signings and trades

Get ready, folks. This is going to be a busy week. Below is a rolling list of NFL signings and trades and what they might mean for fantasy football purposes in 2026.

This list will be updated as transactions are made across the league.

Quarterback Moves

Dolphins release QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Congratulations to the Broncos (and Russell Wilson), who no longer have the NFL record for biggest dead salary cap hit. The Dolphins absorb a $99 million dead cap hit — split over two years — with the unceremonious release of their one-time franchise quarterback. Tagovailoa’s 2024 contract extension will go down as one of the worst in the history of American pro sports.

Now Tagovailoa will hope to catch on with a quarterback-needy team that will offer him a short-term deal that will likely be incentive laden. Over his six seasons with the Dolphins, Tagovailoa ranked 17th out of 44 qualifying quarterbacks in EPA per drop back, alongside Justin Herbert and Jared Goff. Tua was 13th in drop back success rate, just below Lamar Jackson and just above Herbert. His career season came in 2023 when he threw for 4,623 yards and 29 touchdowns along with 14 interceptions.

Tagovailoa was fine for a while as the point guard in Mike McDaniel’s forward-looking offense, a system that curdled after NFL defenses made necessary adjustments to end the era of cutesie pass-first offenses. A string of frightening brain injuries led to missed games and speculation that the head injuries might have affected Tagovailoa’s on-field performance. Headed into 2026, Tagovailoa profiles as a solid backup QB option for a team with an established starter, or a quarterback who will be rotated in and out of a starting job for a while until he begins the second part of his NFL career as a journeyman backup.