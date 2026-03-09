 Skip navigation
Aaron Plessinger bruised after Indianapolis Supercross crash, but reports no broken bones

  By
  Dan Beaver,
  By
  Dan Beaver
  
Published March 8, 2026 11:59 PM

Aaron Plessinger was involved in a crash in Race 2 of the Indianapolis Triple Crown at Lucas Oil Stadium, but as intense as the crash seemed, he reported that he did not suffer any broken bones.

“My day was going alright in Indianapolis and I felt we made some steps forward throughout qualifying,” Plessinger said in a news release. “I climbed up to eighth in the first race, which was good, given where I started – I felt I rode pretty well. And then in Race 2, I got a pretty good start inside the top-five before Kenny [Roczen] slid on one of the on-offs, then he went double while I tripled, which had me plough directly into his back tire on the next jump.”

Plessinger indicated in the release that he plans to race in two weeks when the Monster Energy Supercross series returns to action in Birmingham, Alabama, following an off-week.

"[The contact] took me off the bike and now I have a pretty good bruise on my right arm where his tire hit me, but as bad as it was, I think I got pretty lucky to get away from that one with nothing broken.” Plessinger continued. “We didn’t do the third race, which was unfortunate, although now having a weekend off, we’ll keep up the work and keep grinding.”

Plessinger’s teammates, Eli Tomac and Jorge Prado, finished second and sixth overall, respectively.

Plessinger has struggled in the first half of the season, failing to score a top-five in nine rounds and finishing outside the top 10 three times. Most of his results have been in a narrow band from sixth through eighth, but the dominance of four riders has him mired deep in the championship standings in eighth.

Following the race, Roczen gave his version of the events that led to the crash.

“I came around the turn,” Roczen said during Peacock’s post-race report. “I passed Jorge, I think, and I jumped on the tabletop, and you don’t have much time on there, but I cross-rutted and high-sided a lot worse than I thought. I ended up clipping the off and I couldn’t commit for the three. After a start like that, we’re all bunched up. I mean, as soon as I checked up, I’m like, oh no, this is not going to be good. So what a waste. I was so bummed that that happened. I felt so bad for AP. He’s been having a rough go this year.”

Roczen remounted and finished Race 2 in the 10th position, which contributed to a fifth-place overall result.

Plessinger was unable to continue and finished 19th overall with results of eighth and two 22nds.