Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from 49ers vs. Bears in Week 17

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams nearly led his team to a comeback win on Sunday Night Football on NBC, totaling 330 passing yards, two touchdowns and 18 rushing yards. The San Francisco 49ers’ defense held up on the final red zone sequence, securing the 42-38 win.

Things got off to a fast start and never slowed down. On the first play from scrimmage, Bears No. 1 cornerback Jaylon Johnson tipped a pass intended for 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings into linebacker T.J. Edwards’ hands, which Edwards successfully returned for a 34-yard touchdown. 49ers left tackle Trent Williams strained his hamstring on the play and was unable to return.

Per NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico, this is the first game in 2025 in which both teams scored two touchdowns in the first quarter.

The Bears nearly scored a touchdown via a hook-and-ladder play with 21 seconds left in the game. Bears tight end Colston Loveland successfully lateraled the ball back to running back D’Andre Swift, but Swift was stopped at the 49ers’ two-yard line.

Just one field was attempted all game, which Bears kicker Cairo Santos converted from 29 yards out.

Both teams are playoff-bound.

The 49ers (12-4) host the Seahawks (13-3) in Week 18, while the Lions (8-8) host the Bears (11-5).

SNF Fantasy Standouts

Brock Purdy QB, 49ers: 303 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one interception, 28 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Purdy has now scored five touchdowns in two consecutive games. This evening, he ran in two touchdowns, one via a scramble and one via a designed run on a play-fake. He connected with wide receiver Jauan Jennings, tight end Jake Tonges and fullback Kyle Juszczyk for passing scores.

303 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one interception, 28 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Purdy has now scored five touchdowns in two consecutive games. This evening, he ran in two touchdowns, one via a scramble and one via a designed run on a play-fake. He connected with wide receiver Jauan Jennings, tight end Jake Tonges and fullback Kyle Juszczyk for passing scores. Christian McCaffrey RB, 49ers: 140 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, four receptions and 41 yards on six targets. With roughly six minutes left in the first quarter, McCaffrey ripped off his longest run of the year, a 43-yard play, bouncing a run up the middle over to the left sideline while shedding arm tackles. He set up his own five-yard touchdown early in the second quarter by making a Bears safety miss via a 16-yard gain on the prior play.

SNF Fantasy Flops

DJ Moore WR, Bears: One reception and seven yards on four targets. Moore earned an end zone target from two yards out, but was unable to go up and grab it.

Usage Notes

Bears backfield usage and results: Bears starting running back D’Andre Swift rushed nine times for 54 yards and two touchdowns, while catching 2-of-3 targets for 24 yards. Bears No. 2 running back Kyle Monangai rushed eight times for 38 yards, while catching 3-of-4 targets for nine yards. Swift scored from two yards out on a run to the right in the third quarter. He scored again in the fourth quarter, slithering through a maw of Bears defenders during a 22-yard run up the middle. Swift out-snapped Monangai 39-to-27.

Injury Watch

Christian McCaffrey RB, 49ers: McCaffrey was seen meeting with the team’s training staff late in the fourth quarter and appeared to receive treatment on his lower back. He returned to the game and played effectively, though his status is worth watching.

Waiver Wire Radar

Brian Robinson Jr. RB, 49ers: As mentioned above, McCaffrey appeared to receive treatment on his lower back in-game. Robinson must be rostered.

One Big Stat

McCaffrey is up to 2,069 scrimmage yards this season. It is his third regular season producing 2,000-plus scrimmage yards.

