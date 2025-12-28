Anderson scores 29 points as No. 15 Texas Tech wins 46th straight non-conference home game

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Long Beach St. at UCLA
No. 4 UCLA extends winning streak to six games with 82-75 win over No. 19 Ohio State
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators
Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons
NCAA Womens Basketball: Baylor at Texas
Kyla Oldacre, Madison Booker lead No. 2 Texas over Southeastern Louisiana 120-38

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_pittomlinsound_251228.jpg
Tomlin says PIT ‘didn’t make enough plays’ vs. CLE
nbc_nfl_jaxcoensound_251228.jpg
Coen wants Jaguars to finish games ‘on our terms’
nbc_nfl_tbmayfieldsound_251228.jpg
Mayfield: Turnovers ‘crushed’ Bucs in Week 17

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Long Beach St. at UCLA
No. 4 UCLA extends winning streak to six games with 82-75 win over No. 19 Ohio State
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators
Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons
NCAA Womens Basketball: Baylor at Texas
Kyla Oldacre, Madison Booker lead No. 2 Texas over Southeastern Louisiana 120-38

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_pittomlinsound_251228.jpg
Tomlin says PIT ‘didn’t make enough plays’ vs. CLE
nbc_nfl_jaxcoensound_251228.jpg
Coen wants Jaguars to finish games ‘on our terms’
nbc_nfl_tbmayfieldsound_251228.jpg
Mayfield: Turnovers ‘crushed’ Bucs in Week 17

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Anderson scores 29 points as No. 15 Texas Tech wins 46th straight non-conference home game

  
Published December 28, 2025 05:59 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas — Christian Anderson scored 29 points, including Texas Tech’s final 16 in the first half, and the 15th-ranked Red Raiders stretched their non-conference home winning streak to 46 games with an 87-57 victory over Winthrop on Sunday.

Jaylen Petty had 20 points for the Red Raiders (10-3) and preseason AP All-America forward JT Toppin had 14 points with 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double this season, and 26th in his 45 games for Tech over two seasons. Donovan Atwell added 14 points with four 3-pointers.

Kareem Rozier and Logan Duncomb each had 11 points for Winthrop (8-7).

Anderson had 25 points by halftime, when he alone had outscored Winthrop with Tech up 59-21. Anderson had all four of his 3s by then.

That was eight days after Anderson’s 23 points in the second half of their previous game, when the Red Raiders overcame a 17-point deficit to beat then-No. 3 Duke 82-81 at Madison Square Garden.

Winthrop’s previous six losses had been by a combined 26 points, the largest by seven at Nebraska. The Eagles had an 84-83 loss at No. 18 Arkansas, which beat Tech earlier this month.

Tech never trailed after Toppin’s two layups and assist on a 3 by Anderson for a quick 7-0 lead. There was later a 24-0 run over an 8-minute span when Winthrop missed 14 shots in a row.

The last non-conference home loss by the Red Raiders was in overtime to No. 15 Kentucky on Jan. 25, 2020. They are 23-0 in non-conference home games for third-year coach Grant McCasland.

Up next

Winthrop: At Longwood for its Big South Conference opener on Wednesday.

Texas Tech: Hosts Oklahoma State for its Big 12 opener on Saturday.