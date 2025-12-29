 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_garrett_myles_inhead_251229.jpg
Garrett clearly in heads of Rodgers, Steelers
nbc_pft_newcoachesthriving_251229.jpg
Inside the many coaching masterclasses of 2025
nbc_pft_calebstrongbearsloss_251229.jpg
Williams, Bears ‘playing with house money’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
nbc_pft_garrett_myles_inhead_251229.jpg
Garrett clearly in heads of Rodgers, Steelers
nbc_pft_newcoachesthriving_251229.jpg
Inside the many coaching masterclasses of 2025
nbc_pft_calebstrongbearsloss_251229.jpg
Williams, Bears ‘playing with house money’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Williams, Bears ‘playing with house money’

December 29, 2025 08:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms see great potential for the Bears to build on with Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson moving forward.

nbc_pft_garrett_myles_inhead_251229.jpg
13:24
Garrett clearly in heads of Rodgers, Steelers
nbc_pft_newcoachesthriving_251229.jpg
04:02
Inside the many coaching masterclasses of 2025
nbc_pft_49staytrack1sed_251229.jpg
11:37
49ers stay on track for 1-seed by beating Bears
nbc_pft_brockpurdysegment_251229.jpg
08:47
Purdy shows he’s more than a ‘system QB’
nbc_psnff_eaglesconvo_251229.jpg
01:34
Eagles’ defense makes them a threat in playoffs
nbc_psnff_ravenssteelersprev_251229.jpg
01:53
Henry will be ‘the key’ for Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_psnff_bearsconvo_251229.jpg
01:46
Bears’ front four got ‘pushed around’ vs. 49ers
nbc_psnff_juszczykint_251229.jpg
07:35
Juszczyk: 49ers ‘charged up’ by Purdy’s energy
nbc_snf_sfpostgameint_251228.jpg
02:10
Purdy: ‘Nothing better’ than big late-season wins
nbc_snf_chisflites_251228.jpg
52
Highlights: 49ers win wild SNF classic vs. Bears
nbc_fnia_pittvscleveland_251228.jpg
05:19
Steelers’ loss shows how crucial Metcalf is
JenningsTDSNF12-28.jpg
01:04
Jennings gives 49ers late lead vs. Bears
nbc_fnia_speedround_251228.jpg
03:47
Speed Round: NFL Week 17 New Year’s Resolutions
nbc_fnia_nfcsouth_251228.jpg
04:40
‘Nobody’s going to believe in’ CAR, TB in playoffs
PurdyTDNinersMPX12-28.jpg
46
Purdy makes magic and finds Juszczyk for touchdown
nbc_fnia_billseagles_251228.jpg
06:43
Eagles dodged a bullet in win vs. Bills
HenrySteelersRavensMPX12-28.jpg
02:49
Storylines to watch in Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_snf_chiburdentd_251228.jpg
50
Williams uncorks deep ball to Burden III for TD
nbc_snf_chipicksix_251228.jpg
01:02
Edwards gets pick six on first play from scrimmage
nbc_fnia_floriojoshallen_251228.jpg
18
Allen injury update after Week 17 vs. Eagles
nbc_fnia_kornackinfc_251228.jpg
01:24
Kornacki analyzes NFC South and No. 1 seed chances
nbc_fnia_floriolamar_251228.jpg
45
Jackson and Watt injury updates ahead of Week 18
nbc_fnia_florioglenn_251228.jpg
01:40
Latest on Glenn’s future, Flores’ HC candidacy
nbc_fnia_fredwarnerintv_251228.jpg
02:15
Warner says he has ‘a chance’ to return this year
nbc_fnia_steelersbrowns_251228.jpg
05:19
Steelers, Buccaneers disappoint in Week 17
nbc_nfl_pittomlinsound_251228.jpg
59
Tomlin says PIT ‘didn’t make enough plays’ vs. CLE
nbc_nfl_jaxcoensound_251228.jpg
59
Coen wants Jaguars to finish games ‘on our terms’
nbc_nfl_tbmayfieldsound_251228.jpg
58
Mayfield: Turnovers ‘crushed’ Bucs in Week 17
Henry_Snoop_int_raw_251227.jpg
01:47
Henry praises ‘unselfishness’ of Ravens’ offense
DerrickHenrySNFHLs12-27MPX.jpg
50
Highlights: Henry leads Ravens to huge win

nbc_golf_coveringtiger_251227.jpg
10:37
Covering Tiger was ‘bigger than the game’
nbc_golf_tigereras_251227.jpg
04:02
What was the most interesting Tiger era?
nbc_golf_whytigermatters_251227.jpg
08:35
Why Tiger still matters in the game
nbc_nba_detvslac_251228.jpg
01:57
HLs: Leonard drops 55 to beat East-leading Pistons
nbc_nba_bosvspor_251228.jpg
01:54
HLs: Brown scores 37, ties Bird’s franchise record
nbc_nba_phivokc_251228.jpg
02:00
HLs: OKC gets back in the win column, beats Sixers
nbc_nba_gswtor_251228.jpg
01:59
HLs: Barnes’ historic night fuels Raptors’ OT win
nbc_pl_mustoe_251228.jpg
03:45
Calvert-Lewin is Leeds’ ‘magic ticket’
nbc_pl_plupdate_251228.jpg
09:46
PL Update: Spurs hand Palace third-straight loss
nbc_pl_lowedown_251228.jpg
05:42
Lowe Down: Do Villa have the depth to win a title?
nbc_pl_archiegrayfrankV2_251228.jpg
03:01
Gray, Frank reflect on Spurs’ win over Palace
nbc_pl_mw18allgoals_251228.jpg
10:41
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_glasner_251228.jpg
02:39
Glasner: ‘If you don’t score, you can’t win’
nbc_pl_cptot_251228.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Spurs Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_cptotpostgame_251228.jpg
02:21
Scrappy Spurs get the job done against Palace
MPX.jpg
05:20
Shiffrin extends slalom streak with Semmering win
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251228.jpg
01:22
Gray’s first goal gives Spurs lead over Palace
nbc_pl_sunleepostgame_251228.jpg
01:52
Takeaways from Leeds’ draw with Sunderland
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251228.jpg
01:21
Calvert-Lewin nets Leeds’ equalizer v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_sunlee_251228.jpg
10:19
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Leeds Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251228.jpg
01:36
Adingra fires Sunderland in front of Leeds
nbc_pl_titlediscussion_251228.jpg
06:17
How realistic are Aston Villa’s PL title chances?
nbc_nba_wembyhl_251227.jpg
01:57
HLs: Wembanyama scores 32 in Spurs loss
nbc_nba_camthomas_251227.jpg
01:55
HLs: Thomas lifts Nets to victory over Minnesota
raw_nbc_nba_townsbrunson_251227.jpg
01:56
HLs: Towns, Brunson lifts Knicks past Hawks
nbc_nba_giannisreturn_251227.jpg
01:56
HLs: Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks in return
nbc_snf_flowerstd_251227.jpg
57
Huntley finds Flowers for clutch touchdown pass
nbc_snf_houstondefenseconvo_251227.jpg
01:38
Texans can ‘destroy the game’ on defense
nbc_nba_black_251227.jpg
01:51
HLs: Black drops career-high 38 in win over Denver
nbc_snf_kornackinfc_251227.jpg
01:14
Kornacki breaks down race for No. 1 seed in NFC