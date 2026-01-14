 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Florio: Harbaugh's meeting with NYG 'significant'

January 14, 2026 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss reports on John Harbaugh's exit from Baltimore and how heavily the Giants should be favored to hire him next.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
01:34
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
02:37
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
05:25
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments
nbc_pft_lamarcontract_260114.jpg
03:51
How will Ravens handle Lamar’s extension?
nbc_pft_lamarsrolehiring_260114.jpg
06:27
How much say will Lamar have in Ravens coach hire?
nbc_pft_ramsbearsconvo_260114.jpg
05:19
Stafford vs. Williams can produce ‘fireworks’
nbc_pft_biscottionharbaugh_260114.jpg
03:28
Bisciotti addresses decision to fire Harbaugh
nbc_pft_tomlincoachingfits_260114.jpg
05:23
Which team is the best fit for Tomlin?
nbc_pft_hccandidates_260114.jpg
08:16
Who is the best candidate to replace Tomlin?
nbc_pft_steelersjobdesire_270114.jpg
05:32
How attractive is Steelers head coach job?
nbc_pft_miketomlintv_260114.jpg
09:11
Tomlin would ‘be great’ on television
nbc_pft_tomlinconpensation_260114.jpg
03:21
PIT entitled to compensation if Tomlin returns
nbc_pft_tomlinlegacy_260114.jpg
09:58
What will Tomlin’s legacy in Pittsburgh be?
nbc_pft_steelersroster_260114.jpg
04:26
Steelers have ‘work to do’ with roster
nbc_pft_tomlinresigns2_260114.jpg
07:54
Simms: Tomlin was a ‘victim of his own success’
nbc_pft_tomlinresigns1_260114.jpg
05:06
Florio: Tomlin ‘knew he was out’ once season ended
nbc_pff_highgradeqb_260113.jpg
01:57
Top NFL quarterbacks remaining in the playoffs
nbc_pff_larchi_260113.jpg
01:57
Players to watch in Rams vs. Bears
nbc_ffhh_peacockrevealV4_260113.jpg
02:41
Berry welcomes surprise guest to Happy Hour set
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_260113.jpg
13:06
How Williams came up clutch vs. Packers
nbc_csu_draftkingsv2_260113.jpg
01:45
Divisional Round lines: Rams, Seahawks stand out
nbc_csu_chargersfireoc_260113.jpg
03:32
Chargers fire OC Roman after Wild Card loss
tomlin_new_again.jpg
10:50
What’s next for Steelers, Tomlin as HC steps down?
nbc_ffhh_bestwaiverv2_260113.jpg
04:26
Stafford beats surprise WR for 2025 top waiver add
tomlin_new_thumbnail.jpg
08:23
Tomlin steps down after 19 seasons with Steelers
nbc_ffhh_superbowl_260113.jpg
01:51
Super Bowl LX MVP futures: Consider JSN, Stafford
nbc_ffhh_playoff_mvp_260113.jpg
02:44
Who was the fantasy playoff MVP of 2025?
nbc_ffhh_fantasymvp_260113.jpg
03:54
CMC beats star-studded field for 2025 fantasy MVP
nbc_ffhh_derailment_260113.jpg
02:55
Berry’s biggest show derailments from 2025
nbc_ffhh_bust_year_260113.jpg
05:12
Biggest fantasy bust of 2025: Jefferson or BTJ?

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_porvsgsw_260113.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Warriors dominate Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_porvsgsw_digitalhit_260113.jpg
01:46
Warriors ‘shot with confidence’ against Blazers
nbc_nba_westoutlook_260113.jpg
03:23
Western Conference outlook: Rockets disappointing
nbc_nba_kumingatalk_260113.jpg
04:07
Warriors still lack vision despite ‘feel good’ win
nbc_nba_drayintv_260113.jpg
01:25
Green: Warriors set the tone defensively vs. POR
indiana_msu_mpx.jpg
01:07
Highlights: Michigan State clamps up Indiana
nbc_cbb_highlightstakeaways_260114.jpg
03:42
Wisconsin’s game-winner highlights big CBB night
nbc_cbb_gtowncreightonhl_260113.jpg
06:21
HLs: Creighton wins OT thriller vs. Georgetown
nbc_cbb_mcdermottint_260113.jpg
02:54
McDermott: Creighton executed late-game vs. Hoyas
nbc_nba_murraycomp_260113(2).jpg
01:51
Highlights: Murray unstoppable in win vs. Pels
nbc_pff_cfbmiami_260113.jpg
01:32
Behind the numbers of Miami’s CFP Final run
nbc_pff_cfbindiana_260113.jpg
01:23
Behind the numbers of Indiana’s CFP Final run
nbc_nba_sasokc_digitalhit_260113.jpg
01:32
Thunder show why they are the champs vs. Spurs
nbc_cbb_creightonending_260113.jpg
01:34
Creighton forces OT by a tenth of a second
j_will.jpg
05:41
Williams on how Thunder ‘leveled up’ against Spurs
nbc_nba_shaipostgameintv_260113.jpg
01:56
SGA: Adversity is where you find who you are
nbc_nba_spursokc_2minhl_260113_copy.jpg
01:59
Highlights: OKC steals back thunder against Spurs
nbc_nba_phxvsmia_260113.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Adebayo lifts Heat over Suns
nbc_cbb_marquettestjohnshl_260113.jpg
01:06
Highlights: St. John’s crushes Marquette
izzo_thumb.jpg
01:14
Izzo: Kohler ‘gives effort when he’s eating lunch’
zuby_mpx.jpg
03:47
Ejiofor prides himself on outworking opponents
rising_stars_gfx.jpg
02:53
Castrol Rising Stars honorary coaches revealed
nbc_nba_fringeallstars_260113.jpg
04:49
NBA All-Star debates: Johnson, Barnes, Markkanen
nbc_nba_warriorstalk_v2_260113.jpg
04:10
What do the Warriors need to get over the hump?
nbc_nba_portlandanalysis_260113.jpg
04:40
Blazers are ‘quietly under the radar’ in West
nbc_nba_pregame_mazzulacomments_260113.jpg
02:40
Mazzulla keeps it simple: ‘Illegal screen’
nbc_nba_pregame_spursokc_260113.jpg
06:47
Analyzing how Spurs match Thunder’s ‘depth’
naji_mpx_new_image.jpg
01:23
DAL’s Marshall ‘worth adding’ in fantasy leagues
oly_aswsl_truppemoltzanshiffrin_260113.jpg
06:20
Shiffrin, Moltzan 1-2 for U.S. in Flachau slalom
rodgers_mpx.jpg
01:17
Rodgers still ‘better than most’ NFL QBs