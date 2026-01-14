Skip navigation
Watch Now
Top NFL quarterbacks remaining in the playoffs
January 13, 2026 11:33 PM
Pro Football Focus analyzes the most highly-rated quarterbacks who are still alive in the NFL Playoffs.
01:57
Players to watch in Rams vs. Bears
02:41
Berry welcomes surprise guest to Happy Hour set
13:06
How Williams came up clutch vs. Packers
01:45
Divisional Round lines: Rams, Seahawks stand out
03:32
Chargers fire OC Roman after Wild Card loss
10:50
What’s next for Steelers, Tomlin as HC steps down?
04:26
Stafford beats surprise WR for 2025 top waiver add
08:23
Tomlin steps down after 19 seasons with Steelers
01:51
Super Bowl LX MVP futures: Consider JSN, Stafford
02:44
Who was the fantasy playoff MVP of 2025?
03:54
CMC beats star-studded field for 2025 fantasy MVP
02:55
Berry’s biggest show derailments from 2025
05:12
Biggest fantasy bust of 2025: Jefferson or BTJ?
03:21
Happy Hour’s worst movie takes from 2025
04:36
‘Superstar’ JSN wins breakout player of the year
03:48
Dart runs away with fantasy rookie of the year
04:57
Did Henry or Gibbs have best fantasy game of 2025?
04:52
Olave beats Lawrence, Williams for best value pick
01:40
Patriots ‘most likely’ to make AFC title game
01:52
Can Stroud turn things around against the Pats?
01:25
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
06:21
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
06:30
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’
06:36
Analyzing Rodgers’ comments about LaFleur’s job
07:17
Rodgers shows frustration in loss to Texans
05:04
Rodgers calls LaFleur, Tomlin chatter a ‘joke’
07:33
How do Eagles fix offensive struggles?
10:13
Will Tomlin return as Steelers’ coach?
07:46
What does future hold for Rodgers?
05:34
Examining Rodgers’ legacy after 21 seasons
01:07
Highlights: Michigan State clamps up Indiana
03:42
Wisconsin’s game-winner highlights big CBB night
02:54
McDermott: Creighton executed late-game vs. Hoyas
06:21
HLs: Creighton wins OT thriller vs. Georgetown
01:51
Highlights: Murray unstoppable in win vs. Pels
01:32
Behind the numbers of Miami’s CFP Final run
01:23
Behind the numbers of Indiana’s CFP Final run
01:32
Thunder show why they are the champs vs. Spurs
01:34
Creighton forces OT by a tenth of a second
05:41
Williams on how Thunder ‘leveled up’ against Spurs
01:56
SGA: Adversity is where you find who you are
01:59
Highlights: OKC steals back thunder against Spurs
01:56
Highlights: Adebayo lifts Heat over Suns
01:06
Highlights: St. John’s crushes Marquette
01:14
Izzo: Kohler ‘gives effort when he’s eating lunch’
03:47
Ejiofor prides himself on outworking opponents
02:53
Castrol Rising Stars honorary coaches revealed
04:49
NBA All-Star debates: Johnson, Barnes, Markkanen
04:10
What do the Warriors need to get over the hump?
04:40
Blazers are ‘quietly under the radar’ in West
02:40
Mazzulla keeps it simple: ‘Illegal screen’
06:47
Analyzing how Spurs match Thunder’s ‘depth’
01:23
DAL’s Marshall ‘worth adding’ in fantasy leagues
06:20
Shiffrin, Moltzan 1-2 for U.S. in Flachau slalom
01:17
Rodgers still ‘better than most’ NFL QBs
01:17
Marks finds success in ‘run heavy’ Texans offense
01:21
What will losing Collins mean for Texans’ offense?
09:55
How does Jackson fit into potential Morant trade?
09:57
What could be next for Morant, Grizzlies?
04:56
Hawks’ Johnson is Lakers’ ‘worst nightmare’
