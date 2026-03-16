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Simms' QB draft rankings: No. 2 Ty Simpson

March 16, 2026 12:13 PM
Chris Simms breaks down Ty Simpson as an NFL draft prospect and questions if the Alabama quarterback is a first round draft pick.

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