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Why did McVay seem upset after Simpson pick?

April 28, 2026 08:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Sean McVay’s reaction to Ty Simpson being selected by the Los Angeles Rams and explain why the head coach wanted to send a message to Matthew Stafford.

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