 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 28
Women's British Open
Women’s British Open gets another bump in prize money to $10 million
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner calls for better match scheduling at the Madrid Open after his 20th straight win

Top Clips

nbc_roto_hawksknicks_260428.jpg
Knicks win Game 5 but don’t cover vs. Atlanta
nbc_roto_trailblazersspurs_260428.jpg
Limited scoring points to Blazers spread in Game 5
nbc_pl_top10aprgoals_260428.jpg
Top 10 Premier League goals of April 2026

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 28
Women's British Open
Women’s British Open gets another bump in prize money to $10 million
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner calls for better match scheduling at the Madrid Open after his 20th straight win

Top Clips

nbc_roto_hawksknicks_260428.jpg
Knicks win Game 5 but don’t cover vs. Atlanta
nbc_roto_trailblazersspurs_260428.jpg
Limited scoring points to Blazers spread in Game 5
nbc_pl_top10aprgoals_260428.jpg
Top 10 Premier League goals of April 2026

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Three things you missed from ND's Blue-Gold Game

April 28, 2026 11:03 AM
Take a look back at Notre Dame's 2026 Blue-Gold Game, which included an appearance from Arizona Cardinals No. 3 overall draft pick Jeremiyah Love.

Related Videos

FreemanBluegold.jpg
01:22
Freeman explains how ND can improve in 2026
nbc_cfb_love_intrv_260425.jpg
01:55
Cardinals’ Love: Notre Dame ‘is my first home’
nbc_cfb_drayk_intrv_260425.jpg
01:17
Bowen ready to ‘get rolling’ ahead of 2026 season
nbc_cfb_rtfcfbcalendar_260422.jpg
02:59
Two bye weeks ‘makes a ton of sense’ for CFB
nbc_cfb_rtfnfldraftpreview_260422.jpg
18:16
Last-minute thoughts before 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_cfb_rtfcfpexpansion_260422.jpg
08:14
CFP expansion would cause huge ripple effects
nbc_cfb_rtfcfpmeeting_260422.jpg
11:58
Ways to improve CFP ranking shows
nbc_roto_tyson_260414.jpg
01:23
Where could receiver Tyson land in first round?
nbc_cfb_rtfghosttransfer_260413.jpg
07:36
NCAA looks to crack down on ‘ghost transfers’
nbc_cfb_rtfjsmithtransfer_260413.jpg
04:16
Smith says he could have gotten $10M in portal
nbc_cfb_rtfindiana_260413.jpg
05:24
Cignetti’s success at Indiana tough to replicate
nbc_cfb_rtftampering_260413.jpg
03:28
What Golding-Swinney beef shows about tampering
nbc_cfb_rtfncaaschedule_260415.jpg
03:15
What would NFL-style OTAs mean for CFB?
nbc_cfb_orethienemancomp_260406.jpg
02:27
HLs: Draft riser Thieneman’s top plays from 2025
nbc_cfb_washbostoncomp_260402.jpg
03:02
Highlights: UW’s Boston made a STATEMENT in 2025
nbc_cfb_oresadiqcomp_260331.jpg
02:25
Highlights: Sadiq was a PROBLEM in 2025
nbc_cfb_osustylescomp_260331.jpg
02:09
Highlights from Styles’ breakout season at OSU
nbc_cfb_indcoopercomp_260330.jpg
03:08
Highlights: Cooper PUT ON for the Hoosiers in 2025

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_hawksknicks_260428.jpg
01:58
Knicks win Game 5 but don’t cover vs. Atlanta
nbc_roto_trailblazersspurs_260428.jpg
02:13
Limited scoring points to Blazers spread in Game 5
nbc_pl_top10aprgoals_260428.jpg
08:51
Top 10 Premier League goals of April 2026
nbc_mlb_cc_ccsuperlatives_260428.jpg
03:07
De La Cruz the most athletic player in MLB
DominguezCC4-28.jpg
03:14
Dominguez can be a ‘spark’ for Yankees
nbc_mlb_cc_alexcorafired_260428.jpg
03:08
Sabathia: Red Sox firing Cora an ‘overreaction’
nbc_pl_advantagearsenal_260428.jpg
06:40
PL RAW: Arsenal go top thanks to Eze’s stunner
nbc_pl_netbustersV2_260428.jpg
26:00
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 34
nbc_pft_ruebenbainjr_260428.jpg
11:08
Will Bain have a chip on his shoulder after draft?
nbc_csu_fav_rd2_260427.jpg
02:05
McDonald to Texans headlines best Round 2 picks
JadarianOROY.jpg
01:46
Jadarian Price a value bet to win OROY
nbc_csu_fav_rd1_260427.jpg
02:12
Simms and Rogers reveal their favorite Rd. 1 picks
nbc_pft_2027draft1pickodds_260428.jpg
01:57
Arch the early favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2027
nbc_pft_jeffstoutland_260428.jpg
11:47
Stoutland criticizes Eagles’ playcalling in 2025
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_260428.jpg
03:54
Questions continue to surround Vrabel
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_260428.jpg
06:23
Beane: Bills have ‘hit reset button’ with Coleman
nbc_pft_georgepickens_260428.jpg
12:59
Report: Pickens has yet to sign franchise tender
nbc_pft_nfloffseason_260428.jpg
05:35
Breaking down the NFL’s current offseason schedule
nbc_pft_matthewstaffordtysimpson_260428.jpg
09:25
How will Stafford react to Rams picking Simpson?
nbc_pft_nfldrafthype_260428.jpg
07:41
Analyzing the ‘hype’ that surrounds the NFL draft
nbc_pft_tysimpsonsecretmeeting_260428.jpg
09:31
Simpson says he had ‘secret meeting’ with McVay
nbc_pft_seanmcvaytysimpsonreaction_260428.jpg
03:15
Why did McVay seem upset after Simpson pick?
nbc_pft_collegefootball_260428.jpg
09:39
What’s next for CFB as NIL era continues?
nbc_nba_mindendigitalhit_260427.jpg
59
Nuggets regain offensive identity in Game 5 win
nbc_nba_knickhawkspreview_260427.jpg
02:28
Knicks have something to prove back home
nbc_nba_pistonspostgame_260427.jpg
03:39
Magic’s defense has been ‘fantastic’ all series
nbc_nba_denverpostgameanalysis_260427.jpg
02:09
Why Nuggets still have concerns despite Game 5 win
nbc_nba_johnsonpostgameintv_260427.jpg
02:21
Johnson: It’s on us to bring a high level of focus
nbc_nba_minden_260427.jpg
01:59
HLs: Nuggets force Game 6 back to Minnesota
nbc_nba_murraypostgameintv_260427.jpg
01:20
Murray: Nuggets didn’t let off the gas in Game 5