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Will Spurs earn enough points to avoid relegation?
April 28, 2026 01:47 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss "average" Spurs' win over Wolves and if Tottenham Hotspur have enough to avoid relegation with just four matches remaining.
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