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McDavid is a game-time decision as the Oilers face elimination in Game 5 against the Ducks
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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins
Bruins coach Sturm rules out Arvidsson for Game 5 of first-round series against Buffalo
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
McDavid is a game-time decision as the Oilers face elimination in Game 5 against the Ducks
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Bryce Miller, Travis Bazzana and Christian Scott

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Sky’s Jaquez prepares for WNBA rookie season
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What happens with Castillo once Miller returns?

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'One last straw' for Coleman

April 28, 2026 03:52 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak discuss what's next for Bills receiver Keon Coleman, noting how he may be running out of time to prove himself after Buffalo added more competition at the position.

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