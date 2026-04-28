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Nelly Korda is back in her bubble and a big year could await

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Cubs’ Ballesteros worth fantasy add

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Sky's Jaquez prepares for WNBA rookie season

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After the 2026 WNBA Draft, Gabriela Jaquez reflects on her experience after going No. 5 to the Chicago Sky after a successful career at UCLA.

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