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Thunder's on-court excellence is being 'ignored'
April 28, 2026 02:12 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show discuss why the Oklahoma City Thunder are not being talked about as much as other stories in the NBA playoffs and argue their excellence is being ignored.
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