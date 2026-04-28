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,
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What happens with Castillo once Miller returns?
April 28, 2026 03:23 PM
Eric Samulski unpacks Seattle Mariners' starting pitcher, Luis Castillo, and his early season struggles. He discuss what could happen with Castillo when Bryce Miller returns from an injury.
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