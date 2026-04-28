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Sabathia: Red Sox firing Cora an 'overreaction'

April 28, 2026 11:27 AM
CC Sabathia and Ahmed Fareed discuss the Red Sox firing manager Alex Cora, explaining why the timing of the move is "weird" for Boston.

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