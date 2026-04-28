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Will Arsenal's lack of creativity be their demise?

April 28, 2026 01:43 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe unpack Manchester City's win over Burnley and Arsenal's win against Newcastle as both teams continue to push each other in a neck-and-neck title race.

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