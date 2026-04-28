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Jorge Montanez
,
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,
Penguins fend off elimination again with a 3-2 Game 5 win over Flyers to send series back to Philly
Associated Press
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Toronto’s Max Scherzer on injured list with right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation
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Nuggets regain offensive identity in Game 5 win
April 28, 2026 02:12 AM
Noah Eagle and Grant Hill reflect on the Denver Nuggets' offensive surge in Game 5 that extends their first-round series with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
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