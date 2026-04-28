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Associated Press
,
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Austin Slater signs with slumping Mets following his release from Marlins
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,
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,
NFL Draft 2026: Tyler Shough and Tyler Allgeier headline veteran winners and losers
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,
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,
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McDonald to Texans headlines best Round 2 picks
Jadarian Price a value bet to win OROY
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Simms and Rogers reveal their favorite Rd. 1 picks
April 28, 2026 10:00 AM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss their favorite picks from Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, with a pair of Ohio State Buckeyes getting the honors.
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