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Pittsburgh Penguins Philadelphia Flyers
Penguins are a win away from forcing a Game 7 at home against the Flyers after trailing series 3-0
Dusty May
Michigan basketball reloads with 9 newcomers for potential run to another national title
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Yankees vs. Rangers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 28

Top Clips

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Torre: Sorsby’s gambling scandal is not surprising
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Inside the Sorsby gambling scandal
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Thunder’s on-court excellence is being ‘ignored’

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Magic have Pistons on the ropes in first round

April 28, 2026 01:57 PM
Dan Le Batard and co. break down the Magic going up 3-1 in the first round against the Pistons, analyzing Orlando's success against Detroit.

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