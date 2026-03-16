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Tua will ‘put pressure’ on Penix in Atlanta
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Does Adams or Evans have better case for HOF?
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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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Why Vikings QB1 battle will be so compelling
March 16, 2026 09:47 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms decide which quarterback competition will have more intrigue: Kyler Murray vs. J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota, or Tua Tagovailoa vs. Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta.
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