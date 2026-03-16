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nbc_pft_tua_t_260316v.jpg
Tua will ‘put pressure’ on Penix in Atlanta
AJBrownTradeinevtiavke.jpg
Sources: Brown trade feels inevitable
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Does Adams or Evans have better case for HOF?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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Watch Now

Why Vikings QB1 battle will be so compelling

March 16, 2026 09:47 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms decide which quarterback competition will have more intrigue: Kyler Murray vs. J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota, or Tua Tagovailoa vs. Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta.

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