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Texans can win it all with an improved Stroud
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Sky is the limit for Williams and Johnson

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Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
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Watch Now

Details of Stafford's extension with Rams

May 29, 2026 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley break down the details of Matthew Stafford's contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams and why it shows he wants to stay with the Rams.

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