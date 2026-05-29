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Watch Now
World Cup surfaces raise questions for NFL players
May 29, 2026 07:52 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss the 2026 World Cup getting grass surfaces in NFL stadiums, raising the question of field surfaces for NFL players during the season.
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