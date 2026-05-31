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Expansion Fire beat the Fever 100-84, limiting Caitlin Clark to 6 points
Associated Press
,
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,
IMSA at Detroit results, points: No. 31 Cadillac wins from the pole position
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Morrow has 17 points and 14 rebounds, Sun beats Sparks 84-81 to snap a 3-game skid
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
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Key matchups may decide Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals
Barnes: Spurs reached NBA Finals ‘by purpose’
Fox unpacks career arc now Finals bound with Spurs
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HLs: Sun survive late Sparks surge
May 30, 2026 10:23 PM
Aneesah Morrow scored a team-high 17 points as the Connecticut Sun held off a late push from the Los Angeles Sparks rally to earn the victory.
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