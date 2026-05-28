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Claude Lemieux, a feisty winger and a four-time Stanley Cup champion, dies at 60
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Sidney Crosby and Macklin Celebrini score as Canada beats U.S. to advance to semifinals of ice hockey worlds
Kenley Jansen
Tigers place closer Kenley Jansen on the 15-day injured list with pelvic inflammation

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Report: Dart addressed Trump appearance with team
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Ramifications of Lakers’ front office layoffs
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Bazzana thriving as Guardians’ leadoff hitter

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Simms' 2026 QB Countdown: Dak Prescott

May 28, 2026 11:27 AM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss No. 11 in Simms' QB countdown with Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott landing in the top-12.

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