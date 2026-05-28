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Associated Press
,
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Sidney Crosby and Macklin Celebrini score as Canada beats U.S. to advance to semifinals of ice hockey worlds
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
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Tigers place closer Kenley Jansen on the 15-day injured list with pelvic inflammation
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Simms' 2026 QB Countdown: Dak Prescott
May 28, 2026 11:27 AM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss No. 11 in Simms' QB countdown with Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott landing in the top-12.
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