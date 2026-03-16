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Michael Mosiman (broken hand) out of the remainder of Supercross after a practice crash

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 16, 2026 04:29 PM

Michael Mosiman will not mount up for the remainder of the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross season, following a practice crash in preparation for the Round 10 of the SuperMotocross World Championship season in Birmingham, Alabama.

“I’m here with the health update nobody wanted,” Mosiman said on social media. “I got injured this past Tuesday out at The Farm, riding and training. First day back on supercross, getting ready for Birmingham the following weekend. Huge bummer, huge disappointment. I dislocated my elbow, I broke my radius, and I broke some fingers and a few different bones in my hand.

“I had to have surgery on my radius. They reduced my elbow. Fortunately, the recovery time is not terribly long, and it looks like I should be, if all things go to plan and go well, hopefully I’ll be ready for outdoors.”

Mosiman was off to one of the best starts of his career, finishing sixth or better in all but one of six 250 West divisional rounds. He was third in the championship standings, one point behind second-place Max Anstie. Mosiman’s best finish came in the second Anaheim, California, race when he finished in the runner-up position behind Haiden Deegan.

“Just trying to keep getting steady finishes,” Mosiman said after placing second in Round 3. “I’m not trying to do anything crazy. I’m just riding my laps, and it feels awesome to be able to go really far down and to reinvent myself.”