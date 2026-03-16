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Tua will ‘put pressure’ on Penix in Atlanta
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Sources: Brown trade feels inevitable
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Does Adams or Evans have better case for HOF?

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Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
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nbc_pft_tua_t_260316v.jpg
Tua will ‘put pressure’ on Penix in Atlanta
AJBrownTradeinevtiavke.jpg
Sources: Brown trade feels inevitable
nbc_pft_davante_hall_fame_260316v2.jpg
Does Adams or Evans have better case for HOF?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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Watch Now

Do the Patriots need to trade for Brown?

March 16, 2026 09:32 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down A.J. Brown’s potential fit with the New England Patriots and explain why Mike Vrabel likely wants to reunite with the pass catcher.

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